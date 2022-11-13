TVP celebrates 70th anniversary

The 70th anniversary of Poland’s public broadcaster TVP will take place on Sunday (November 13) at 5:15 pm (CET) in the Grand Theatre with all-star appearances.

Conducted by Tomasz Kammel and Anna Popek, the ceremony-goers and TVP 1 channel viewers in front of TV sets and online will be taken on a sentimental trip through TVP’s history. The ceremony will be reprised at 8 pm (CET) on TVP 2 channel.

Showing up at the gala will be the creators of much-loved programmes, artists and TVP personalities.

The event will also feature a modern and stunning graphical design rooted in holograms and virtual reality coupled with performances of the most popular songs in absolutely “incredible” and thrilling duets. TVP will present timeless archival materials and memorable scenes from legendary programmes, films and movie series. Modern achievements of TVP will also be presented, followed by discussions on the future of the public broadcaster and Polish culture.

Making their presence on the scene will be Jacek Lenartowicz, Krzysztof Iwaneczko, Andrzej Rosiewicz, Halina Frąckowiak, Włodzimierz Pawlik, Marek Bałata, Krystyna Prońko, Sławomir, Kajra, Natasza Urbańska, Viki Gabor, Cleo, Edyta Górniak, Tomasz Szczepanik, Marcin Sójka, Michał Wiśniewski, Alicja Szemplińska, Piotr Kupicha, Krystian Ochman, Ryszard Rynkowski, Andrzej Młynarczyk, Anna Jurksztowicz, Krzysztof Cugowski, and Rafał Brzozowski, among others.