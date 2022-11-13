Slovenians vote in presidential election runoff

It’s an election Sunday for Slovenians who cast their votes in the second round of the country’s presidential race.

The standoff is between right-wing former foreign minister Anze Logar, who won the most votes in the first round on October 23, and independent Natasa Pirc Musar, who strives to become the first female president of the small ex-Yugoslav republic.

Mr Logar, 46, is a member of the eurosceptic, anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of ex-prime minister Janez Jansa, who lost a parliamentary election in April to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of new Prime Minister Robert Golob.

His opponent, Ms Pirc Musar, a 54-year-old former TV presenter turned influential lawyer, based her campaign on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

While Logar came first in the first round on October 23, opinion polls have shown Pirc Musar as a slight favourite on Sunday. For instance, an opinion poll run by the Ninamedia agency published in the daily Dnevnik on Friday showed Pirc Musar winning 51.2 percent of the votes against Logar’s 48.8 percent.

Although enjoying a ceremonial role in the main, the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and also nominates a number of top officials, including the central bank governor. Still, most of those nominations also have to be confirmed by parliament.

Whoever emerges victorious from the elections will replace the “Instagram president”, as outgoing Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who served two terms, is often referred to as owning to his use of the social network.