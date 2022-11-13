Win in Nevada puts U.S. Senate in Democrats’ hands

The U.S. Senate fell into Democrats’ hands following Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in re-election in Nevada, according to Edison Research projection on Saturday, marking a major victory to President Joe Biden.

On another stretch of the election battle, Republicans were on the cusp of seizing control of the U.S. House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots cast in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

It was a close call for Ms Cortez Masto who narrowly beat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to the senatorial office.

With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late on Friday, Democrats will lay hand on at least 50 Senate seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break ties in the 100-member chamber.

“America showed that we believe in our democracy, that the roots of democracy are deep and strong,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on January 3.

Now, continued control of the Senate translates into Democrats still being able to approve Biden’s nominees such as federal judges. Should a vacancy open in the next two years, that would mean any appointees to the Supreme Court, Reuters wrote.

With the situation in Georiga still hanging in the balance where Democratic Senator Raphael G. Warnock will face off against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in runoff elections on December 6, should the former emerge victorious, Democrats’ majority would expand to 51 against 49, giving them an additional edge in passing the few bills that are able to advance with a simple majority of votes, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.

This would also help them outbalance moves by Democratic Senators Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona who have swing-voted against or delayed some of Biden’s major initiatives, including expansions of some social programs.

The election heat

To know which party will hold the majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives, one will have to wait several days or more. Republicans continued to have an edge, but returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California, Reuters reported.

President Biden, currently visiting Cambodia, said his party would concentrate on winning the Georgia Senate race but regarding the prospect of keeping control of the House he said: “It’s a stretch.”

Republicans have pledged, should they win a majority in the House, to roll back Biden victories on battling climate change. They also want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts that will expire. But apart from those moves, Republicans planned on investigating Biden administration activities and probing the president’s son, who has had business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Democrats scored a significant upset on Saturday with a projected victory in Washington’s 3rd congressional district, where Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Trump-endorsed Joe Kent, Reuters reported.

Democrat Cisco Aguilar’s election campaign in Nevada proved successful granting him a victory in the race to be the state’s next secretary of state, the top election official. He surpassed Jim Marchant, a Republican who supported Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election to Biden because of voter fraud.

In Michigan and Arizona, Democrats turned out to have the upper hand over Republican candidates who had supported Trump’s false claim and sought to be their state’s top elections officials.

Democrats gained an important foothold late on Friday when Mark Kelly, the Democratic senator for Arizona, was projected to hold onto his seat, defeating Republican Blake Masters, who like Laxalt was endorsed by Trump. Masters has not conceded the race.

“We’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today,” Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot and astronaut, said in a short victory speech to his supporters in Phoenix on Saturday.

Meanwhile, no winner was projected in the race for Arizona governor, where Democrat Katie Hobbs held a narrow lead over Republican Kari Lake, another pro-Trump election denier.

A Democratic-controlled Senate equals federal judgeship nomination leeway for Biden

With the Senate under Democratic control, Biden’s nominees for dozens of federal judgeships may rest assured that they will win confirmation. Should a seat on the Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, be open up in the final two years of Biden’s term, this would prove particularly significant to Democrats.

Schumer aims to immediately confirm two more federal judges awaiting final votes when the outgoing Senate returns on Monday for a post-election work session that could run through late December.

One characteristic of the 2022 midterm elections was former U.S. president Donald Trump’s resurgence. Riding the wave of his popularity among large groupings of conservatives, he drummed up support for Republican candidates nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races. However, with Republicans’ lacklustre performance on Tuesday, some blamed Mr Trump for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate.

A Republican loss in Georgia could further dampen Trump’s popularity as advisers say he considers announcing a third run for the presidency in 2024 this week.