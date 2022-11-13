LIVE: 263rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As Ukrainian troops were being welcomed with joy and flowers in the recently-liberated city of Kherson, battles on other stretches of the frontlines continued with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling them “hell and extremely fierce.”
07:36 CET
Aerial view of Kherson's Anotonivskyi bridge earlier blown up by the retreating Russian forces
The end of the video shows the damage made by Ukrainian multiple GMLRS attacks.
📹https://t.co/aFHsEXQaJ5

07:25 CET
In the city of Nikopol, over 40 high-rise and private buildings, more than two dozen commercial buildings, and several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged, according to Reznichenko.

07:00 CET
The #Russian occupiers needed three weeks to withdraw from #Kherson. According to British intelligence, the withdrawal process began as early as October 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ggMA7gyZUd

