Home > News > LIVE: 263rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As Ukrainian troops were being welcomed with joy and flowers in the recently-liberated city of Kherson, battles on other stretches of the frontlines continued with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling them “hell and extremely fierce.”

07:36 CET

Aerial view of Kherson's Anotonivskyi bridge earlier blown up by the retreating Russian forces

The end of the video shows the damage made by Ukrainian multiple GMLRS attacks.
07:25 CET

In the city of Nikopol, over 40 high-rise and private buildings, more than two dozen commercial buildings, and several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged, according to Reznichenko.

07:00 CET

The #Russian occupiers needed three weeks to withdraw from #Kherson. According to British intelligence, the withdrawal process began as early as October 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ggMA7gyZUd

