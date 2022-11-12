U.S.-ASEAN pact to address ‘biggest issues of our time’: Biden

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, saw Southeast Asian heads of government hold talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who saluted the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling “the biggest issues of our time”.

This being his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Mr Biden said the region was at the heart of his administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy and Washington was committing resources, not just rhetoric, under a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Together we will tackle the biggest issues of our time, from climate, to health security, to defend against the significant threat to the rule-based order,” he said, inaugurating the meeting in Cambodia with leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We will build an Indo-Pacific that’s free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure,” he added.

Apart from President Biden, ASEAN is engaging Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and more.

The event initiates a week-long series of summits in Southeast Asia expected to discuss tricky global issues, from the war in Ukraine, climate, and regional tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and North Korean missile launches.

With President Biden on a tour in the region, the U.S. seeks to reassert itself therein after a period of regional uncertainty about its commitment under former U.S. President Donald Trump, and concerted efforts by rival China to strengthen its influence and fill the vacuum. China is working towards that end with the upgrade of its relations with ASEAN to the comprehensive strategic partnership level last year.

North Korea’s rising nuclear capabilities a threat

Earlier on Saturday, South Korean leader Yoon proposed a mechanism for dialogue with China and Japan to address future crises including from the impacts of war on areas like the security of food and energy as well as climate change, Reuters reported.

President Yoon and Japan’s PM Kishida also blasted North Korea’s attempt to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities, calling it a serious and unacceptable threat.

PM Kishida also said, in a separate exchange with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, that Japan and China should strive toward building a “constructive and stable” relationship.

Barred from the summit over violations of human rights, Myanmar’s military leaders received a “warning” from ASEAN leaders on Friday.

A busy week

On Sunday, global leaders will attend an East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh ahead of a business gathering and a G20 leaders summit in Bali next week, before moving to Bangkok for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

At the gatherings, President Biden will focus on the Indo-Pacific region and talk about U.S. commitment to a rules-based order in the South China Sea, Reuters reported citing a senior administration official as saying earlier this week.

Biden’s presence was interpreted by some analysts as Washington’s return to “normal diplomacy”.

“That doesn’t mean anything concrete, but symbolically it puts the U.S. at the same level as China,” Greg Poling, head of the Southeast Asia programme at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Reuters.

As Mr Biden said on Saturday, the meetings would discuss Russia’s “brutal” war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to address the war’s global impact.

Although Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be absent from those events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will come on his behalf, while hosts Indonesia on Saturday confirmed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the G20 meeting virtually.

Ukraine’s ambition is to render its engagement with ASEAN tighter-knit and its foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is asking its leaders to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, warning that staying neutral is not in their interests.

He has also urged them to prevent Russia from stemming the movement of Ukrainian agricultural products under a Black Sea grain deal, which could expire on November 19, and “stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world.”