World News 12.11

In this edition of World News, focus is on the Ukrainian counteroffensive making great strides and regaining more and more territories, the international court of Justice set to look into the Israeli control of Palestinian territories, and three Polish Presidents-in-Exile laid to rest in Warsaw, among other topics.

The key city of Kherson was finally liberated on Friday and, despite difficulties such as lack of water and little power, people are celebrating. TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz was on the site to tell us more.

Political discussions centered around ending the war in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine was the axis of diplomatic discussions across the globe. Paris Peace Forum, the ASEAN summit, and the summit of Turkic States all have one thing in common: calling for negotiations to end the war.

UN inquires about the legality of Israeli control of the West Bank

The International Court of Justice, the UN’s highest court is to issue “an advisory opinion” on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. This is because there seem to be grounds to believe that what Israel is doing constitutes a violation of international law.

Presidents’ remains laid to rest

The remains of three Polish Presidents-in-Exile were laid to rest in Warsaw.

“In the dark times of communist captivity, they retained the insignia of the Republic of Poland,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said about the statesmen. Today, the remains of Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski and Stanisław Ostrowski returned to Poland and were laid to rest in a newly created mausoleum.

Democrats near control of the Senate with victory in Arizona

In the U.S., not only the red wave has failed to materialize but Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona. This is a key win for the Democrats.

Slovenians to choose their president in the second round of elections

The second round of Slovenian presidential elections is set to take place on Sunday. Conservative Anze Logar will face Natasa Musar who enjoys the backing of left-wing forces.

Bolivia president sets census fate for 2024 as protests continue

The citizens of Bolivia’s largest and most populated city, Santa Cruz, are far from done demanding a census which would transform their economic situation.

The Danish Queen enters the 6th decade of her reign

The first queen to rule Denmark in more than 500 years, Queen Margarethe II has been on the throne since 1972. Popular and approachable, today she celebrates 50 years as a monarch.

Iga Świątek and Rafael Nadal to take part in a new tournament

The best female tennis player in the world, Iga Świątek, is to take part in a new competition set in Australia. Meanwhile, football fans are waiting for the World Cup to begin.

30th edition of the Camerimage film festival begins in Toruń

And now good news for cinema lovers. The 30th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival started on Saturday in the Polish city of Toruń. More than 200 films will be screened during the event.

World-famous mystery artist Banksy presents a mural in Ukraine

His murals and artworks are famous in all corners of the world, but no one knows his face. Mystery artist Banksy presented his latest creation in Borodyanka, Ukraine.

World News’ guest

Also in this edition of World News, TVP World talks with Jan Piekło, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine, about the latest developments therein including the liberation of Kherson.

