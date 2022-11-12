Russia is losing and will face internal problems: former Polish ambassador to Ukraine

With Kherson finally liberated on Friday, TVP World seeks the expertise of Jan Piekło, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine, who said that with the city out of grasp, Russia “is losing” and “will have huge internal problems.”

Kherson is crucial because the city had been the only provincial capital occupied by the Russians “partially because of treason” of some Ukrainian citizens-gone-Russian-agents, TVP World’s guest said.

Mr Piekło went on to say that following the liberation of Kherson, the Ukrainians, using long-range artillery, “will be able to… force Russia to limit their supplies to Crimea.”

“It may be a crucial point in this war,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that “we can say that Russia is about to lose.”

He felt that the best proof of Russia being on the losing end is Russian dictator Putin’s absence from the G20 summit in Indonesia’s island of Bali. Mr Piekło said that Putin had felt like “a loser” and because of that he had refrained from showing up at the event.

“Russia will have huge internal problems,” Mr Piekło said.

Turning to the situation in northern Ukraine and fears that an attack from Belarus was still a viable risk, the former ambassador said that “Lukashenka is doing everything possible not to play this role of Putin’s puppet” and knows “that Belarusian soldiers are not well trained or well equipped” and that they have no combat experience.

