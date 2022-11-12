EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival kicks off

Ready, steady… and so the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography EnergaCAMERIMAGE kicks off on Saturday in the Polish city of Toruń offering, as the organisers put it themselves, “an alternative for traditional film festivals.”

The official website of the festival leaves little doubt as regards the upsides of “the greatest and most recognized festival dedicated to the art of cinematography and its creators – cinematographers.”

Boasting its unconventional form which sets it apart from other festivals, EnergaCAMERIMAGE “awards films according to their visual, aesthetic and technical values” proving “to be a great forum not only for presentation but also for further development of international moviemaking.” The event also “helps young filmmakers and integrates the community of those already recognized, allowing them to explore new artistic areas.”

Golden Frogs await for the participants who can vie for the statutes in the Main Competition, but also other competitions, including Student Etudes, Documentary Films, Music Videos, Feature Debuts, TV Pilots, and Polish Films.

The festival also offers EnergaCAMERIMAGE Market, EnergaCAMERIMAGE Forum, special screenings and premieres, various reviews, retrospectives, meetings and also accompanying events such as art exhibitions and music performances.

All-stars

What makes “many professional filmmakers and film school students from around the world” gravitate towards the festival are “numerous seminars and workshops… led by the greatest modern cinematographers, directors and other filmmakers.”

Those who still hesitate about whether they should go to the festival would have their appetites whetted by the news of Joseph Kosinski, director of the latest Hollywood blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick”, who, according to WP news portal, is going to make his presence during the event in Toruń.

Showing up at the festival will also be Sam Mendes set to present his latest moving image “Empire of Light”.

As regards fans of “Moulin Rouge”, “The Great Gatsby” and “Elvis”, they will have the rare opportunity to meet with their director – Baz Luhrmann.

A global forum

Tech-savvy minds will also rejoice at “various presentations of modern film equipment and of the latest production and postproduction technologies” traditional and digital alike.

All of the above elements come together to create a “global forum where cinematographers can discuss issues and share their knowledge, experience and ideas.”

EnergaCAMERIMAGE, organised under the honorary patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, “is an extraordinary event where art and technology meet creating a unique and unforgettable atmosphere,” the official website reads.

The festival, which has been enthralling cinema lovers for the past 30 years, will take place at the Jordanki Culture-Congress Centre in Toruń for the third time.

The festival has been co-financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the city of Toruń, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie province, and the Polish Film Institute, as well as the European Regional Development Fund within the framework of the Regional Operational Programme for the Kujawsko-Pomorskie province for the years 2014-2020.