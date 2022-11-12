Polish equipment enables Ukraine to restore TV, radio in Kherson

Ukrainian authorities in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukrainian armed forces recently recaptured from Russia, were able to re-establish local TV and radio thanks to equipment provided by a Polish company, a state agency said on Saturday.

Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said it had restored the signal for a local TV channel, and radio broadcasts in Kherson and surrounding areas, thus enabling local residents to receive verified information on the course of the war.

“We managed to do that thanks to a powerful new transmitter that Polish friends from Emitel SA sent to Ukraine’s Broadcasting, Radiocommunications and Television Concern (BRT), the agency wrote in a press release.

The statement explained that experts from Emitel, the main operator of terrestrial radio and television infrastructure in Poland, had installed a 4kW transmitter in the neighbouring Mykolaiv Oblast a few days before the western side of the Kherson Oblast was liberated.

“We thank our Polish partners for the equipment, which enabled the return of Ukrainian television and radio in the liberated territories,” BRT Director Serhiy Semerey said.