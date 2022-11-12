Remains of three Polish Presidents-in-Exile arrive in Poland

Following their exhumation on November 3 at a military cemetery in the UK, the bodies of three former Polish presidents-in-exile have arrived at Poland’s capital of Warsaw.

The remains of Władysław Raczkiewicz (who was Poland’s president-in-exile from 1939 to 1947), August Zaleski (1947-1972), and Stanisław Ostrowski (1972-1979), were exhumed from the Polish war graves section of the cemetery in Newark-upon-Trent, Nottinghamshire, in central England.

On Saturday afternoon, a plane carrying their bodies landed at a military airport in Warsaw.

In a speech given at a welcoming ceremony, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the three Presidents as “the depositaries of memory and the continuity of the Polish state, and guardians of hope.”

“In the dark times of communist captivity, they retained the insignia of the Republic of Poland,” he said. “It was also thanks to their perseverance that the Polish nation lasted for decades in communist captivity and survived until 1989 when the dawn of freedom came to us.”

The funeral and reburial ceremonies are taking place on Saturday afternoon at the newly-created Mausoleum of the Presidents of the Republic of Poland, situated in the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw. It is at that location that the remains of the three presidents will be interred.

Moreover, the mausoleum will also hold the remains of Ryszard Kaczorowski, the last Polish President-in-Exile, one of the victims of the Polish presidential plane crash in Russia in April 2010. President Kaczorowski is buried in the Pantheon of Great Poles at the Temple of Divine Providence.

The remaining Polish presidents-in-exile, Edward Raczyński (1979-1986) and Kazimierz Sabbat (1986-1989) will have symbolic tombs in the mausoleum. President Raczyński, who passed away in 1993, is buried in Rogalin, his family’s former estate in western Poland, while President Sabbat, who died in 1989, rests in London.

The project to return the remains came under the patronage of President Andrzej Duda and started in 2018 on the centenary of Poland regaining its independence as the Polish government’s ‘Mission: Free Poland’ campaign.