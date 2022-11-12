Ukraine’s TV and radio in Kherson back on thanks to Polish equipment

In the recently-recaptured Ukrainian southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities were able to restore local TV and radio thanks to equipment provided by a Polish company, a state agency said on Saturday.

Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said it had re-established the signal for a local TV channel, and radio broadcasts in Kherson and surrounding areas, thus enabling local residents to receive verified information on the war developments.

Current view of collapsed TV tower in liberated Kherson

The retreating Russian troops blew it up for some reason.

📹https://t.co/hzcTaplfOZ pic.twitter.com/lhUcyAHDF9

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 12, 2022

“We managed to pull it off thanks to a powerful new transmitter that Polish friends from Emitel SA sent to Ukraine’s Broadcasting, Radiocommunications and Television Concern (BRT),” the agency wrote in a press release as cited by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

As explained in the statement, experts from Emitel, the main operator of terrestrial radio and television infrastructure in Poland, had installed a 4kW transmitter in the neighbouring Mykolaiv Oblast a few days before the western side of the Kherson Oblast was liberated from the Russian occupier.

“We thank our Polish partners for the equipment, which enabled the return of Ukrainian television and radio in the liberated territories,” BRT Director Serhiy Semerey said.