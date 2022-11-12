Germany to allocate federal funds for teaching Polish

The Polish minority in Germany may, for the first time, benefit from the federal funds earmarked for teaching Polish as a native language. So far, the cost has been covered solely by the cantons.

The issue of funding designated for teaching Polish in Germany and German in Poland has been a point of contention between both countries for a while.

Poland claims that it spends PLN 236 mln annually to support the German minority in Poland, while Germany’s federal government does not provide any funds to the Polish minority in Germany (2.2 million people) to help uphold its culture and heritage.

Last year, to put pressure on Germany, the Law and Justice Party government decided to decrease funding for the German minority in Poland, which met with Berlin’s disapproval.

The Polish government has been demanding that Germany establishes a federal fund for teaching Polish as a native language. Polish officials from the governing coalition claim there is a large disproportion between the support provided to the German minority in Poland and the help the Polish minority receives in Germany. Furthermore, Poland accuses Germany of breaking the 1991 Treaty of Good Neighbourship, which stipulates that both minorities are to be treated equally in both countries.

According to the politicians from Poland’s governing coalition, the lack of federal funds earmarked for teaching Polish in Germany is an example of discrimination.

The German government estimates that the cantons spend close to EUR 200 million annually for teaching Polish, although detailed reports indicating what this amount covers are not available.

Poland responds that it spends as much as EUR 450 million annually, however this amount includes teaching German as a second language in Polish schools.

Establishing a dedicated federal fund for teaching Polish as a native language to the Polish minority in Germany looks like an olive branch extended by Berlin to Warsaw. It also opens a new door for potential future funding.