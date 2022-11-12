Countdown to World Cup: 8 days until the big kick-off

A major malfunction at the National Stadium in Warsaw was discovered just a couple of days before the last World Cup test of the Polish national team while a couple of stars that have been struggling with injuries were included in their countries’ lineups.

The National Stadium in Warsaw has been temporarily closed due to a flaw discovered in the steel line construction of the roof during a routine annual inspection.

Due to the National Stadium’s closure, the Poland-Chile friendly match scheduled for November 16, 2022 has been moved to the Legia Warsaw Stadium. The match is the last test of the Polish team before they leave for Qatar World Cup the following day.

***

Serie B coach Fabio Cannavaro lent a hand to the Polish international Kamil Glik who has just returned from a recovery period. The Golden Ball winner let Glik play in the Saturday game against SPAL to help him come back to the regular match rhythm.

“I was in his position. I played in a number of World Cup tournaments and I always wanted to play a game before the tournament,” said the Italian legend, adding that he will… root for Poland.

“I was close to taking over the Polish team. I was analysing them. We all in Benevento wish Glik a good World Cup,” he stated.

***

Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the World Cup. Also not fit, Sadio Mane was called up for Senegal, Heung-Min Son was included in the South Korean lineup, while Salman Al-Faraj was named by Saudi Arabian coach Herve Renard in his team, despite sustaining a shoulder injury in a friendly on Sunday.

***

FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday.

The service, led by FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body’s High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

“Every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics,” FIFA said.

“These new statistics break down each area of the game into fine detail and provide operational definitions and multiple video examples to clearly define each action.”

FIFA has also set up a specialist coaching website to provide detailed video explanations on each metric.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger said making the data readily available aimed to help “everyone to better understand the game.

“Enhanced football intelligence will be our blueprint for how we analyse football in the future,” he added.

“We would like to share our vision of using football data analytics combined with technical expert interpretation to create a new football intelligence.

“My team will continue to provide new and insightful football analysis content to help share new understanding of the game combined with performance data, video examples and technical explanations.”