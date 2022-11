UK, France migrant deal possible by Monday: British dailies

Britain and France are set to agree a deal possibly as soon as Monday to intensify their joint efforts aimed at stopping illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, as reported by the British press.

The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers who operate on Channel beaches and France will aim for a “much higher” proportion of migrants to be prevented from leaving, said the Telegraph.

France will also agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, according to the newspaper.

The Express newspaper, on the other hand, said a deal could be signed in the next week and was likely to include more British drones to detect migrants hiding in sand dunes before they attempt the dangerous crossings often in flimsy dinghies.

British and French government officials declined to comment on the reports on Saturday.

Strained UK-France relations due to illegal migrations

On Friday, British foreign minister James Cleverly and French counterpart Catherine Colonna issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration.” British officials have said a deal is close.

Relations between Britain and France have improved since Rishi Sunak took office last month after souring under former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss who questioned whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe during her campaign to become prime minister.

So far this year, about 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to find a way to slow the flow.