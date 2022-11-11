Independence for Poles is like air – they cannot breathe without it: PM Morawiecki

Independence for any nation is like air, we cannot breathe without air, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki told TVP World in an exclusive interview. As he stressed, Poland’s Independence Day, falling on November 11, is the most important day for the country’s inhabitants.

“This is why Poles were always fighting like bravehearts for our independence,” he said, underlining the efforts the country was currently making to secure its sovereignty.

“We are very quickly modernising our army, that is our priority. We are increasing the number of soldiers. We are also trying to buy the most equipment from the United States, Korea, from the United Kingdom… We know it is better to be well equipped, build a very strong defence system, rather than full victim like Ukraine,” he said.

When asked about the broader issue of security pertaining to the war in Ukraine, Mr Morawiecki responded: “It’s critically important for the security of the whole of Europe… Many countries have woken up from geo-political slumber. What I mean by that is, if Russia wins, it’s a disaster for the entire European Union”.

Regarding Poland taking so many refugees and helping Ukraine militarily and financially, the PM said that “We felt that this was such an important geo-political moment, we really have to help and support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. These are European values; freedom, solidarity, justice. We knew since the very beginning of the war, we had to work hand-in-hand with other NATO nations and we have to be advocates for Ukraine in their fight for freedom”.

The PM also pointed out that unlike many other countries, Poland did not have any refugee camps.

“In many other countries and jurisdictions you observe refugee camps and live in those camps and they are separated from the rest of society. In Poland, from the very beginning we were of the view that we have to accommodate them, to help them quickly find their place in our society. And I’m very proud of this”.

When asked as to why countries did not previously seriously heed Poland’s warnings of the threat from Russia Mr Morawiecki stated: “This is a question to be posed to the leader of Western European countries, like the Germans who were of the view that Russia was a normal trading partner”.

The PM was also asked whether Poland would be pushing Germany further after its initial proposal for USD 1.3 trillion in wartime reparations: “Of course we are going to push them. The report that we compiled is going to be a moral foundation for our claims and expectations but also states our legal rights”.

Mr Morawiecki concluded with congratulations to TVP World on its approaching first year anniversary.

“Congratulations…It is very important to be in place, in the location where things are happening. So I believe that your correspondents will soon be the most important source of information for the rest of the world about this region.”