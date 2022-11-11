Iranians protest to mark five weeks since ‘Bloody Friday’ massacre

Thousands of Iranians protested in the southeast of Iran on Friday to mark a September 30 crackdown by security forces known as “Bloody Friday”. The clash, sparked by allegations of the rape of a local teenage girl by a police officer, occurred in Zahedan, the capital of flashpoint Sistan-Baluchistan province, and has claimed the lives of 66 people according to Amnesty International. The theocratic regime of the ayatollahs is still trying to bring the unrest against them under control.

A video posted by the 1500 Tasvir activist Twitter account purported to show thousands marching again in Zahedan on Friday.

Another video which 1500 Tasvir said was from the town of Khash in the southeast showed protesters trampling and breaking a street sign carrying the name of top general Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq.

The wave of protests that has been washing over Iran for the past weeks was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code imposed on women. People from all walks of life, ranging from students to doctors, lawyers, workers and athletes are taking part, with their fury directed mostly at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The regime has dismissed Amini’s death as having been caused by pre-existing medical problems and said the protests were provoked by Iran’s foreign enemies including the United States. Time and time again, the government has called upon the protesters to clear the streets, threatening brutal reprisals and trials for those arrested.

Separatists have also been blamed by Tehran for the unrest. Indeed, areas inhabited by ethnic minorities, which have long-standing grievances against the central government, have been some that have seen the worst of the violence. This is the case in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, as well as in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, home to the two-million-strong Baluch minority, who have faced discrimination and repression for decades, according to human rights groups.

“Where did the military forces get trained to shoot people? Today it has become clear that people were killed unjustly,” Molavi Abdolhamid, Iran’s most prominent Sunni cleric and a long-time critic of Iran’s Shi’ite leaders, said in his Friday prayer sermon in Zahedan. “Authorities must condemn this crime and those who ordered [the events of] ‘Bloody Friday’ and its perpetrators must be brought to trial,” Abdolhamid added.

State television reported that the ground forces commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, told a gathering of Sunni and Shi’ite tribal elders and religious leaders that clerics had to be careful about what they said.

Iranians in Brussels ask for support; in Iran, cleric promises crackdown

The activist HRANA news agency said 330 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Thursday, including 50 minors. 39 members of the security forces had also been killed, while nearly 15,100 people have been arrested.

Iran’s hardline judiciary is planning to hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted for unrest. They were accused of acts of sabotage, assaulting or killing members of the security forces or setting fire to public property.

United Nations human rights experts published a statement on Friday urging Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation, or alleged participation, in peaceful demonstrations. They also expressed concern that women and girls who have been at the forefront of protests might be particularly targeted.