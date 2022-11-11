World News 11.11

Tens of thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw’s city centre on Friday, commemorating the 104th anniversary of the country regaining its independence. Meanwhile, Russian forces have left the right bank of Dnipro River, abandoning the port city of Kherson.

Poland celebrates Independence Day

Tens of thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw’s city centre on Friday as part of the Independence March, commemorating the 104th anniversary of the country regaining its independence. Celebrations took place also in other major cities.

Fathers of independence

Wishes from around the world

Polish Independence Day is a holiday celebrated not only within the territory of the country. Commemorations took place all over the world, and well wishes from more and more countries are appearing.

Celebrations in Lithuania

The representatives of the Union of Poles in Lithuania accompanied by students of Polish schools were the first to lay wreaths at the Mausoleum of the mother and the Son’s Heart. Dedicated to Marshal Józef Piłsudski and his mother, the place attracted people for the Polish Independence Day commemoration.

Russians withdraw from Kherson

Russian forces have left the right bank of Dnipro River, abandoning the port city of Kherson. The liberation of the city had been much anticipated as the Ukrainian offensive in the south was gaining ground.

Winter is coming

Russians are weaponising energy to threaten Ukrainians. As harsh winter approaches, cities located only 50 kilometres from the border with the Russian Federation struggle.

Turkic State’s summit in Uzbekistan

Turkey leads a summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Uzbekistan. The summit aims to strengthen economic ties with the ex-Soviet states while Moscow is distracted by the war in Ukraine.

Knife attack in Brussels

A knife attack in Brussels resulted in the death of one police officer and the injury of another. Although anti-terrorist officials claim to have taken over the investigation, the attacker’s motivation is still unknown.

Poles run to celebrate Independence Day

Thousands of Poles gathered all across the country for special runs to celebrate Independence Day. Through running in white and red colours, Polish sport enthusiasts wish to express their gratitude for the freedom of their nation.

