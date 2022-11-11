Today is a historic day: Ukrainian President on liberation of Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his nation to announce the liberation of the southern city of Kherson from the Russian occupation. The city has been captured by the invaders in early March and was the only regional capital they managed to gain control over since February 24.

Ukrainian forces enter liberated Kherson welcomed by civilians

see more

“Ukrainians! Strong people of our indomitable, beautiful and united country!” Mr Zelenskyy opened his address. “Today is a historic day. We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”

Although, as the Ukrainian leader pointed out the main Ukrainian forces were only beginning to enter Kherson, special forces were already in the city.

“The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine,” Mr Zelenskyy lauded the unbroken spirit of the locals. “I am happy to see how people, despite all the threats, despite the repression and abuse of the occupiers, cherished the Ukrainian flags, believed in Ukraine…”

As he said, the hope of Kherson’s residents, and by extension, of all those remaining in the occupied areas, is never in vain. “Ukraine always regains what is rightfully hers,” he said.

The locals began tearing down symbols of Russian occupation, and as President Zelenskyy stressed “It was the same in all other cities liberated by our defenders. It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return.”

Mr Zelenskyy thanked all the members of the uniformed services who made the liberation of Kherson possible, pledging to soon reward the heroes for their contribution.

He also warned the locals of the dangers that still abound, particularly mines. As he promised, police officers, sappers, as well as providers of other vital services will soon arrive in the area to restore the life of the locals to normal to the extent it is possible under the circumstances.

He also addressed Russian combatants who were abandoned by their units and commanders.

“The only chance for salvation for you is to surrender to Ukrainian captivity. We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards,” said President Zelenskyy. “And to those Russian soldiers who have put on civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere, I want to say that there is no point in hiding. We’ll find you anyway. Don’t drag it out. Voluntary Ukrainian captivity is the only option for all occupiers.”

President Zelenskyy also gave a brief summary of his meeting with Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as well as his conversations with world leaders, including German Chancellor Scholz and Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, with whom he discussed support for Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy concluded the speech with a reminder, that 45 Ukrainian soldiers have been released from Russian captivity.