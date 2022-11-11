U.S. midterms: uncounted Arizona, Nevada votes could determine Senate control

Arizona and Nevada election workers were toiling on Friday to tally hundreds of thousands of ballots that could determine control of the U.S. Senate and the shape of President Joe Biden’s next two years in office, in a vote count that officials in the two battleground states warn could drag on for days.

Either Democrats or Republicans can capture a Senate majority by sweeping contests in both states after Tuesday’s midterm vote. A split would transform a December 6 runoff Senate election in Georgia into a proxy battle for the chamber.

Political analysts were anticipating a rush of campaign funds into the state as Republicans and Democrats geared up for the final battle of the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats on Tuesday staved off an anticipated “red wave” of gains by Republicans, who had criticised Biden over soaring inflation and rising crime rates. The U.S. president’s term since taking office in 2021 has been marked by the economic scars of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fight for the House of Representatives, Republicans were inching closer to wresting control of the chamber from Biden’s Democrats. House control would give Republicans veto power over the president’s legislative agenda and allow them to launch potentially damaging investigations into his administration.

Republicans had secured at least 211 of the 218 House seats they needed for a majority, Edison Research projected late on Thursday, while Democrats had won 197, not including two uncalled races that feature two Democrats running against one another. That left 27 races yet to be determined, including several close contests.

Officials overseeing vote counting in the Arizona and Nevada Senate races, where Democratic incumbents were trying to fend off Republican challengers, have said it could take until next week to tally uncounted mail-in ballots.

Their work is slowed by the need to match signatures on mail-in ballots to voter registration signatures, especially in Arizona after high numbers of such votes were dropped off on Election Day.

A senior elections official in Arizona’s most populous county said on Thursday that workers there had a backlog of over 400,000 uncounted ballots.