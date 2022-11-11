Pulse of Culture 11.11

Poland marks its Independence Day on November 11. But the Polish diaspora lives in various corners of the world and wherever Poles live, the holiday is celebrated.

The United States is home to the largest Polish community outside of Poland. On the occasion, the distinguished members of the Polish-American community received honours for outstanding merit during a ceremony in the Polish consulate in NYC.

In spite of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the holiday was also celebrated by the Polish community in Lviv, Western Ukraine. And in the UK, which is also home to a large Polish diaspora, the Polish embassy in London held celebrations at the Polish Hearth Club.

Other events and news presented in the episode: “Making Modernism” at the Royal Academy in London, an exhibition dedicated to the input of women artists to the art movement; Cottbus International Film Festival puts a spotlight on films from Central and Eastern Europe, and TVP-co-produced “Magdalena” competes for the award in the feature film category; Interliber book festival opens in Zagreb, with a special offer for young readers; and the 25th edition Paris Photo exhibition with works collected from 149 galleries open in the French capital.