Ukrainian forces enter liberated Kherson welcomed by civilians

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry (GUR) said on Friday that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were entering the city of Kherson after it was abandoned by Russian occupiers.

In a statement released on social media, GUR provided detailed instructions for Russian servicemen on how to surrender, advising them against attempting to flee in civilian clothes, which GUR claims to know was the order given to the soldiers by the commanders

In an earlier statement released on Friday, which was the first official confirmation that Ukrainians are regaining control of the city, GUR stressed that any Russian soldiers whom their army failed to evacuate should immediately surrender:

“All attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be foiled. Any Russian soldier, who will put up resistance, will be liquidated.”

Kherson residents celebrate liberaton

Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine’s regional council for Kherson, said the regional capital was now almost fully under the control of Ukrainian forces, with a Ukrainian flag hoisted over its administrative building by partisans.

The Kremlin claims that it has successfully withdrawn its occupation forces from the area without losing a single soldier. By contrast, Ukrainian sources reporting on the status of the enemy’s withdrawal painted a picture of a chaotic flight, with Russian soldiers abandoning uniforms and equipment, stealing civilian clothing, and drowning in the Dnipro river as they tried to flee, reported Mr Khlan. He advised residents not to leave their homes while searches for remaining Russian troops took place.

This information was confirmed by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, who said that Russian troops “have been changing into civilian clothes for two weeks.”

“This should focus our forces as it means saboteur operations cannot be ruled out,” she told a separate briefing. “Because of this, we are not rushing to announce our successes in other directions and in other towns.”

Social media quickly became awash with videos showing residents of Kherson flying Ukrainian flags.

Crowds were welcoming their soldiers as they enter the city.

The #AFU reported about the liberation of dozens of villages in the Kherson region. In #Kherson itself, residents took to the streets with Ukrainian flags.

Ukrainian media publish a video in which city residents meet a column of soldiers of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.

People were chanting “ZSU! ZSU!” (Zbroini Syly Ukrainy, Ukrainian Armed Forces).

A ‘glorious’ withdrawal

The Ukrainian rapid advance on November 11 came a day after the Russian Minister of Defence Shoigu and chief commander of the invasion forces Gen. Surovikin announced the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area.

“Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right [western] bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank,” said the Russian Ministry of Defence on Friday in a statement announcing the complete and successful withdrawal from the occupied area. It said the withdrawal was completed by 5 a.m. Moscow time (02:00 GMT) on Friday.

The announcement of the glorious retreat comes in stark contrast with how Kyiv presents the situation. The day before, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov had told Reuters it would take at least a week for Russia to pull out of Kherson. He estimated Russia still had 40,000 troops on the left bank of the river and said intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city.

This is corroborated by a statement made by U.S. General Mark Milley, who said on Thursday he estimated that Russia would be unable to retreat their forces so swiftly from Kherson and its surroundings, although the number he gave was between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops.

Furthermore, the Antonovsky bridge, which has been previously damaged by long-range Ukrainian artillery using U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, to the point that it became unusable, has reportedly now collapsed.

The liberation of Kherson is a massive prestigious blow to the Kremlin. The city of Kherson was the only regional capital Russian forces captured since the start of the full-scale invasion on November 24.

Putin proclaimed Kherson, and three other regions of Ukraine, as part of Russia in a triumphal ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30. Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries at the U.N. General Assembly have condemned the declared annexations as illegal.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to retreat was taken by the defence ministry. Asked by reporters if it was humiliating for Putin, Peskov said: “No”.

State of the liberated areas.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region began on August 29, almost two months and two weeks before the city was finally has been recaptured, has been progressing at a slow, but steady pace.

Unsurprisingly by now, the locals coming out of their hiding places described months under the occupation of Russian troops filled with the killing of residents and looting of homes.

One such village was Blahodatne. Reuters correspondents who arrived there said that no Russian soldiers were to be seen in the area by that point. Relieved villagers recounted life under occupation, saying about 100 Russians had held the village for eight months. The Russians had withdrawn without a fight on Wednesday and Ukrainian troops moved in on Thursday, they said.

“For the first two months they came in and were extremely aggressive,” said Serhii Kalko, 43, adding that Russian soldiers fired in the air as they walked down the streets.

The Russians had killed a man who had approached too close to their trenches and taken away two other men and a young woman whose fate remained unknown, the villagers said.

The Russian troops had also broken into vacant homes and looted them, removing furniture, televisions, stoves and refrigerators, the villagers said.

“The Russians were stealing everything. Everything they could take they took,” a woman named Halyna, aged 50, recounted. “We tried not to be in their sights,” she said, adding that only about 60 of approximately 1,000 residents had remained.