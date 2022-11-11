Crypto exchange giant starts U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO quits

Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried quit, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world.

The distressed cryptocurrency trading platform has been struggling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while coming under heightened regulatory scrutiny.

The company said in a statement on Friday, shared via a tweet, that FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

John J Ray III has been appointed CEO of the group. Mr Bankman-Fried has resigned but will assist with an orderly transition.

The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX and an abandoned takeover deal by rival Binance has hit an already struggling bitcoin BTC=BTSP and other tokens.

FTX was scrambling to raise about USD 9.4 billion from investors and rivals, Reuters reported citing sources, as the exchange sought to save itself after customer withdrawals.

The predicament marks a rapid reversal for Mr Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto executive, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at around USD 17 billion just two months ago.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped after FTX’s announcement, trading 5.7 percent lower at USD 16,524. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to a two-year low of USD 15,632 on Wednesday before regaining some ground in a cross-asset rally after U.S. inflation data.

FTX’s token FTT FTT=CCCL plunged 34 percent on Friday to USD 2.43, facing an 89 percent weekly loss.

As FTX’s troubles mounted, regulators around the world stepped in. The company is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.