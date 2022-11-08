Chances are Biden is going to lose control of the House of Reps: analyst

Polls opened in the United States this morning, marking the final day of the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine who controls congress for the final two years of President Biden’s term. TVP World was joined by E. Wayne Merry, a Senior Fellow for Europe and Eurasia at the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, DC, to discuss the election race in depth.

“Something that we need to keep in mind is that midterm elections always tend to create problems for the party in the White House. If you look at the last four American presidents – Bill Clinton, George Bush, Obama and then Donald Trump – each of them lost control of the House of Representatives in a midterm election. Two Republicans, two Democrats,” Mr Merry said.

“Now the chances are that Joe Biden is going to be number five in the list. What it demonstrates is that changing political control in the Congress in the middle of a presidential administration is very normal in American history,” he added.

TVP World’s guest said that although midterm elections set the tone for presidential elections, the latter were two years out, which was as if “eternity” in electoral politics.

“Neither Barack Obama nor Donald Trump have been thought of as potential candidates for their political parties two years before they were elected into presidency,” Mr Merry stressed, adding that it was difficult to predict what would happen in the next two years. “A lot of people think the next elections will be re-run by Biden and Trump.”

“I find that very improbable,” TVP World’s guest said.

