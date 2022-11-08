Business Arena 8.11

In Tuesday’s episode, Business Arena host David Kennedy focused on global stocks listed on the Warsaw exchange and grey-listing of crypto crime havens

The Warsaw Stock Exchange as of Friday can now offer global stocks. Analysts say trading got off to a slow start in the first few days and so far only provides an offering of German stocks. But there’s much more in store for the index, with expansion plans to other markets of this cheaper way for local players to play world markets expected.

Marek Dietl, President of the Warsaw Stock Exchange was in the studio to discuss the expansion.

The crypto world got another reminder of intentions to clean up the market, which has been used for money laundering and illegal transfers in many countries. The industry’s watchdog has promised to grey-list countries that are not investigating money laundering in the crypto world.

Among other topics covered in today’s episode were:

– An oilfield has been confirmed off the coast of Angola, some 360 kilometres from Luanda in the Atlantic Ocean. It is estimated the field will provide 40,000 barrels of oil a day. In comparison, Poland uses around 600,000 barrels per day and Saudi Arabia has cut production by some one million barrels per day.

– Paris faces major holdups on Thursday if the planned industrial action on the transport network RATP goes ahead. Unions are asking for higher pay.

– CoinGhetto has reported that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has sent the value of the meme currency flying – up from 0.07 to 0.16 – over one percent. The coin, which was started as a joke, gained a lot of followers when Musk took an interest in it, only to see a lot of those gains disappear as the pandemic crypto bubble burst last November.

– US chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China’s hands, the company confirmed on Monday.

– The Polish Family and Social Policy Minister, Marlena Maląg said some 650,000 Ukrainians have registered to work in Poland using the fast track that has been made available for them. The Minister said there are plenty of jobs for Ukrainians to do. Unemployment overall grew slightly – to 5.1 percent and is likely to rise to 5.4 percent, which is the second lowest rate in the European Union.

– We know how important the US midterms are but Ukraine will also be keen to see its outcome. If we look at this slide, Supporters of the Republicans are beginning to feel they are doing enough and in some cases too much for Ukraine.

– In the roundup from COP27 in Sharm El Shiekh: Food Security was discussed at a round-table meeting – defining global action is tricky as the problem has many different faces depending on where you are. The round table, chaired by the Egyptian President and the Chancellor of Germany covered the issue of Green Hydrogen – a product which has so far been elusive due to cost issues.