War-devastated Ukrainian village girds for winter

After eight months of war that has devastated their frontline village, residents of Huliaipole in eastern Ukraine are preparing for their next big battle – the approaching winter. Conditions are tough, and there is no electricity, but the cramped basement has helped the residents survive.

Sixty-year-old Natalia sleeps in a dark and dingy basement with several neighbours, their beds lined up side by side with barely any space between them.

“I sleep here,” Natalia said, touching one of the beds. Pointing to the others, she said: “Here my neighbour sleeps. Another couple of neighbours sleep here. And here a fifth person, Vera, sleeps. That’s the way it is for now.”

Her grandchildren had lived there with her in the early stages of Russia’s invasion.

“The children slept against the wall, though there were no beds back then. We brought carpets, blankets and pillows. We put children against the wall while we were sitting on benches. We were under heavy bombardment back then,” she said.

Fresh water is provided by the fire brigade or is drawn from a local well, she said.

“At first, we cooked on the open fire. And now, we have gas, we bought a gas canister, but we need to save it,” Natalia explains.

Huliaipole is part of the Zaporizhzhia region which Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had annexed at the end of September. But the town has at no point been occupied by Russian forces although many buildings have been destroyed and many civilians have fled. Those who remain regularly take cover as the crump of shelling echoes through the town.

A white sign that welcomes visitors with a red heart declaring “I love Huliaipole” is now pockmarked, and a building next to it has been reduced to rubble.

“The winter starts and it is very cold and so we try to support the people with warm shoes and food – what they need,” said Benjamin, a German volunteer with aid workers who are helping residents prepare for winter.

Raisa Alferova, a 57-year-old paramedic, said: “We are under constant shelling, without heating. Conditions are very harsh and difficult for the work.”

They await the coming battle with General Winter.