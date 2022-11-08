Rock Rachon 8.11

In this episode of Rock Rachon, the show’s host Michał Rachoń reports for viewers from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius where he interviewed Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on the NATO military cooperation in the region.

Lithuania and the border it shares with Poland and Russia’s enclave of Kaliningrad region smack-banged in EU territory is a key location on Europe’s security map, namely, the Suwałki Gap – a stretch of Polish-Lithuanian border. Belarus and Russia have been consistently carrying out years-long activities aimed at destabilising this most sensitive part of NATO’s eastern flank. It is in the vicinity of this place that NATO’s activities are concentrated including, among others, military exercises, such as the recently concluded ‘Iron Wolf’, are conducted.

The skies over the eastern flank are being patrolled by the alliance’s aircraft as part of two operations, namely, NATO Air Policing and NATO Air Shielding. As part of the latter, directed from a base in Łask, Poland, F-22 Raptor jet fighters make a show in this part of the world.

“Ironically… now I feel much safer than maybe a couple of years ago. The Madrid summit has clearly put black on white that Russia is a threat,” the official said.

In this edition, Michał Rachoń stressed that the Polish-Belarusian and Lithuanian-Belarusian borders were the site of constant hybrid warfare exercised by Belarus and Russia with the instrumentalisation of illegal migrants.

If you are interested in PM Šimonytė’s take on the Russian and Belarusian shenanigans, as well as on the barrier Lithuania has already built on its border with Russia, and other topics, click the video above.