Polish air carrier cancels Wednesday’s flights to and from Brussels

"We have cancelled all flights to and from Brussels on Wednesday because of the planned strike," Krzysztof Moczulski the LOT spokesman told PAP on Wednesday.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland’s national air carrier LOT has called off its flights to and from Brussels on Wednesday due to a planned strike in its capital city of Belgium on that day, a LOT spokesman has said.

All of Belgium’s trade unions called on workers to take to the streets on Wednesday to protest against growing energy prices and the diminishing purchasing power of Belgians.

The strike is likely to cause major disruptions at the Brussels airport.