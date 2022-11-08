Renault splits into five businesses to boost profit

French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities into five businesses, deepen ties with China’s Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year.

At an investor presentation, Renault said it targeted operating margins of 8 percent for 2025 and rising to more than 10 percent in 2030, from 5 percent expected this year. It also plans to reinstate dividends from 2023 after a three-year hiatus, and generate more than EUR 2 billion of cash annually between 2023-25, growing to more than EUR 3 billion in the following five years.

An early mover in the electric car race, Renault has fallen behind newer, more agile rivals like Tesla. After needing emergency state cash during the COVID pandemic, the group is looking to extend a turnaround following losses in 2019 and 2020, and increase the valuation of its different parts.

The main plank of the car maker’s strategy is separating its combustion engine business – which will partner with Geely in a 50-50 joint venture – from its electric vehicle unit, to be listed in the second half of next year.

French car manufacturer’s long-time partner Nissan is expected to take a stake in the EV venture, codenamed “Ampere”, alongside other investors, though Renault will keep a majority stake. Talks with Nissan have been dragging on, amid Japanese reservations about sharing technology with others, including a Chinese rival like Geely.

Renault CEO Luca De Meo said the group wanted to give the alliance a strong future and a “new chance”. But he also said that – as in marriage – “it is important for us to have our own hobbies and our own life.”

The companies had initially set a November 15 target date to reach a deal, but no announcement is now expected on that date, according to people familiar with the talks.

Aside from the Ampere EV unit and the combustion engine division, Renault will have an additional three businesses – the Alpine sports-car brand, financial services and new mobility and recycling activities.

“We are creating independent businesses, focused on structurally more profitable activities, open to external investments, each of built around an indigenous set of technologies,” De Meo told investors.

Using a sports metaphor, he compared the “old” Renault to a pentathlon athlete who would struggle to win gold medals in all five sports specialities. By partnering in each of its new five businesses with the best available partners, “Renault hopes to win medals in those different sports instead of remaining at an average level in all five,” he said.