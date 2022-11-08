China, Algeria sign 2nd 5-year comprehensive strategic cooperation plan

As Russia seems to be losing political clout, Algeria prolongs the life of its comprehensive strategic cooperation plan with China for a second five-year period (2022-2026) in a move designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a number of fields.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, the day when the plan was signed at an undisclosed location, that China and Algeria have signed the document to chart the course for bilateral exchanges.

As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the plan was signed by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra.

Having recalled that the first agreement of this type had been signed in 2014, Mr Zhao went on to say that “this time, the two countries signed the second five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation plan, aiming to further tap the potential of bilateral cooperation and push for the new development of China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership.”

The fields that would see strengthening under the bilateral cooperation plan include economy, industry, energy, space and culture, according to a statement by the Chinese MFA.

The official stressed that China was taking “the implementation of the five-year plan as an opportunity” and was willing to “work with Algeria to consolidate the traditional friendship, strengthen the aligning of development strategies and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Although the Chinese MFA statement provided no details on the place where the plan was signed, Algerian sources claimed that the signing took place on the sidelines of the two ministers’ participation in the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt’s seaside city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Algeria has been increasingly warming up to China in the past decade. In September 2018, Algiers and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding for Algeria to join the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative – a Chinese plan for a global-scale trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

Ever since 2013, China has been Algeria’s number one trade partner, pushing France off the pedestal.