Poland’s GDP growth around 1 pct in 2023 – gov’t agency head

Poland’s GDP growth will come to about 1 percent in 2023, Pawel Borys, the head of the state development fund, PFR, has said.

“Undoubtedly, we are a competitive economy… with an improving infrastructure, an attractive country to locate investments, with high potential for productivity growth, (…) which translates into good GDP growth parameters,” Borys told a corporate banking congress held in Warsaw on Tuesday.

According to him, Poland’s strong labour market should stabilise the economic situation next year.

“Therefore, we assume that economic growth will remain at a positive level… of around 1 percent,” Borys added.

Given that consumption will weaken, he continued, it was important that Poland activated its National Recovery Plan.

The plan is dependent on the European Commission granting Poland access to a post-pandemic recovery fund, which Warsaw has so far been excluded from owing to a rule-of-law dispute.