Countdown to World Cup 2022, 12 days till the big kick-off

World Cup favourites Brazil have announced their 26-man squad and some of their non-inclusions have highlighted their strength in depth. Meanwhile, the South American football confederation, has released a statement trying to defuse the debate about Qatar hosting the tournament by saying that it is now “time to leave controversies behind”.

There were two particularly notable omissions from Brazilian coach Tite’s squad. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been in good form for his club and can count himself unlucky.

The three central attacking positions went to Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Pedro. Richarlison is a firm favourite with Tite, Gabriel Jesus has been in excellent form in the Premier League. However, the inclusion of Pedro, a player with only two caps and no experience of note beyond his home nation has been met with surprise.

Arsenal central defender Gabriel has also been enjoying an impressive season for table-topping Arsenal. However, Brazil has an embarrassment of riches and long-term international stalwarts in central defence.

Arguably the most surprising inclusion was another Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli, who only made his debut for the national team this year. The attacker has been in sparkling form for his club but will face arguably the stiffest competition in any World Cup starting XI for a place on the wing.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Qatar controversies

Conmebol, the South American football confederation, says it is “time to leave controversies behind” and has requested “unity in support” ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

It comes after Fifa wrote to competing nations asking them to “now focus on the football” instead of the competition’s controversial build-up.

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Ten captains of European teams will be wearing ‘One Love’ armbands to promote diversity and inclusion.

Denmark will wear “toned-down” shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it “does not wish to be visible”, while Australia’s squad have released a video urging Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships.

Some commentators have stated that Fifa’s call to “focus on the football” is just about damage limitation with regard to monetary and public perception of their product.

Other experts have made the point that both sides are self-serving. The gestures by captains and Danish shirt producers et al are hollow virtue signalling as they have done nothing to inconvenience themselves. Indeed, if the issues were as problematic as they portray, surely the only reasonable moral response would be to withdraw from the tournament.