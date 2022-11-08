Dep interior minister says this year’s Independence March will be safe

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Everything will be done to ensure this year’s Independence March on Friday will go ahead safely, a deputy interior minister has said.

In previous years, the march, which takes place on November 11, Poland’s Independence Day, has been blighted by violence and the presence of far-right demonstrators.

Speaking to Radio Plus on Tuesday for Radio Plus, Maciej Wasik said the march would go ahead despite the war in Ukraine, and added that the security services are aware of the “methods Vladimir Putin can use”.

“Indeed, the situation is extraordinary due to the fact that there is a war going on,” he said. “We are aware of the methods that Vladimir Putin can use, but we are preparing the security services and the entire country for this situation. I am convinced that the march will be safe, and we will do everything possible for this march to be safe.”

When asked if the risks this year were greater than at marches in the past, he replied that security can only be ensured by preparing for the worst case scenarios.

Participants of this year’s Independence March, which will set off from the Roman Dmowski Roundabout in Warsaw, and will march under the slogan of ‘A Strong Nation – A Great Poland’.