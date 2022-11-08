Russia’s aggression in Ukraine puts climate transition at risk: Polish President

As a consequence of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the timely implementation of climate targets is at risk; we must put pressure on Russia and become independent from Russian fossil fuels, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the COP27 summit in Egypt. He also stressed that the transition must serve energy security.

The Polish president further stated that the Russian aggression resulted in multiple crises and huge costs, threatening to delay the climate transition and the achievement of the intended goals. Russian aggression, he said, has also caused additional emissions, exceeding those generated in a year by many developing countries.

“We must respond to all of this firmly, caring first and foremost for people, for our fellow citizens, for individual energy consumers. We must strive to ensure that the Russian aggression is permanently repelled as soon as possible by increasing support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and efforts to become independent from its fossil fuels,” he stated.

“We need today, as never before, solidarity and concerted global action. To develop innovative solutions that ensure energy security and climate protection. Which, through research and development, will result in a technological leap towards a low-carbon transition,” the Polish head of state pointed out.

We cannot sacrifice the wellbeing of people

However, President Duda stressed that the world cannot sacrifice people’s well-being to achieve climate transformation at a faster rate. “A transformation that puts people at the centre of the transformation must be cost-effective and serve energy security,” he declared.

“Let us not be climate hypocrites. Since it’s easy for the leaders of the rich north to boast about their achievements. The world, however, has the right to ask where we have moved our production. For if we have moved it into non-European countries, then we should not forget that our responsibility has not disappeared,” he pointed out.

Poland – a great example of sustainable development

In his speech at COP27, the president said that “Poland is an example of a country that is following the path of sustainable development and is significantly reducing emissions while increasing GDP.”

“Over the past few years, Poland has achieved its 2020 greenhouse gas and CO2 emission reduction targets, while actively working to rebuild renewable energy sources and develop a nuclear programme. Poland is primarily promoting electromobility, and energy efficiency, but is also developing modern technologies,” he emphasised.

The Polish head of state further stated that both Poland and the EU as a whole are on the path to achieving the goals of the Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. The President pointed out that in order to achieve the set climate goals, it is necessary to increase efforts and act responsibly.