Ministry estimates unemployment to remain flat at 5.1 pct in October

Poland’s unemployment rate likely stood at 5.1 percent in October, unchanged from September, according to an estimate by the Labour Ministry.

Labour Minister Marlena Malag told public broadcaster TVP Info on Tuesday that this data shows that the economic slowdown has not yet affected the labour market.

“We still have 5.1 percent after the correction, which is lower than it was in August, and the same as it was in September,” she said.

Earlier, Malag said that the September unemployment rate was the lowest in 32 years.

“Apart from the unemployment rate being maintained at 5.1 percent, the number of jobless has also fallen once again despite the end of seasonal work,” she told TVP Info.

“We currently have fewer than 800,000 people unemployed as compared over 800,000 before… there are still job offers,” Malag said.

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) will publish the October unemployment data on November 25.