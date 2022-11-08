Ukraine open to genuine talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was open to talks with Russia, but only if the dialogue was “genuine” and that negotiations would restore Ukraine’s borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes.

The remarks, made in an overnight address, came days after a Washington Post report that the U.S. wanted Kyiv to signal its willingness for talks, concerned that by appearing too uncompromising Ukraine might harm its case for international support.

The Ukrainian president’s remarks came before his COP27 address scheduled to take place on Tuesday. He said that “anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations.”

Ukraine has repeatedly proposed such talks, but “we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail,” he stressed.

“Once again – the restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions,” the head of the Ukrainian state emphasised.

President Zelenskyy lays out Ukraine's demands to Russia for peace negotations:

🔹restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity

🔹respect for UN Charter

🔹compensation for war damages

🔹punishment for war criminals

🔹guarantees it won't happen again pic.twitter.com/bc6fVFIiea

Russian terms

Russia was demanding Ukraine give up territory as a pre-condition for talks, which made them impossible for now, Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated. “Society will never accept this. The Russian army will leave Ukrainian territory, and then dialogue will come,” he said.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow’s position that it is open to talks but that Kyiv is refusing them. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not negotiate over territory it claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s offensive continues

Ukrainian forces have been on the offensive in recent months, while Russia is regrouping to defend areas of Ukraine it still occupies, having called up hundreds of thousands of reservists.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 8, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RMcV48kdZq

Russia has been evacuating civilians from occupied areas, especially from southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, in an operation that Kyiv says includes forced deportations, a war crime. Moscow says it is taking people to safety.

The next big battle is expected to be over a small Russian-controlled pocket of land on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson city, the only regional capital Russia has captured since its invasion in February.

On Monday, a source confirmed reports that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had held talks with Russian officials about averting an escalation of the conflict. Those talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The Kremlin has declined to comment on them.

The White House did not deny the talks but says it will not make diplomatic moves about Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.