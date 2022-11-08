Biden, Trump make final pitches ahead of US midterm elections

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump held competing rallies in a final effort to mobilise supporters, continuing a wave of campaign events.

Biden, whose sagging popularity has made him unpopular in several swing states, travelled to reliably Democratic Maryland on Monday, where the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Wes Moore, is widely expected to win back the Republican-held governorship.

Trump, meanwhile, headed to Ohio to campaign alongside the Republican Senate nominee, J.D. Vance, who emerged from a crowded field of candidates on the strength of Trump’s endorsement.

Weighed down by voter frustrations over rising prices, Biden’s Democrats fear Tuesday’s elections could see them lose control of one or both chambers of Congress.

That would spell the end of Biden’s legislative agenda – including Democratic priorities such as abortion rights, family leave and climate change – and open the door for two years of Republican-led investigations that could potentially damage the White House. A Republican-led Senate could also block Biden’s nominations for judicial or administrative posts.

If Republicans secure a House majority, they plan to use the federal debt ceiling as leverage to demand that Biden accept deep spending cuts. The US Treasury is expected to hit its USD 31.4 trillion borrowing limit in 2023, and any protracted stalemate that risks a default on the U.S. government’s debt could roil financial markets.

A Republican Congress would also seek to make the 2017 individual tax cuts passed under Trump permanent. That law slashed top-line tax rates on corporations, a permanent feature that Democrats failed to reverse with control of Congress over the last two years.

Control of Capitol Hill would give Republicans the power to block aid to Ukraine, but they are more likely to slow or pare back the flow of weapons and economic assistance to Kyiv than stop it.

Trump’s role

Trump, whose endorsements have played a critical role in shaping the Republican field, remains the party’s dominant figure, and he has repeatedly hinted that he plans to launch another presidential run soon.

Trump has emphasised issues concerning crime, illegal immigration and the rising cost of living. He touted his presidency’s record on migrants and the “safest borders” it brought for the country.

The 76-year-old was also heavily critical of the “radical Democrat” agenda and called for a “humiliating rebuke” of the party.

Biden’s campaign

The current president took a different tack and told supporters at his election-eve rally in Maryland that democracy was “on the ballot” at the midterm elections.

For Mr Biden, the final pitch was the last chance saloon as Democrats face dwindling prospects of retaining control of the House of Representatives.

“Keep them. You need them. I need them,” he said to Maryland voters.

The midterm elections have been called a “referendum” on Biden’s presidency, which is currently sitting at an approval rating of just 41.4 percent, according to U.S. polling site FiveThirtyEight.

President Biden has left many supporters uninspired by his string of false or misleading statements during this election campaign and throughout his presidency.

Now with surging inflation and concerns about high crime have led many voters to sour on his leadership.

Democratic candidates in many of the most competitive states have sought to distance themselves from the unpopular Biden, with some declining to campaign with him or say whether they would back him for re-election.

Crucial set of votes

The midterm elections are a crucial set of votes in U.S. politics. Held on November 8, the elections include the U.S. Congress, governor’s offices and city mayorships among others.

Over 1,200 candidates are running for nearly 500 seats in both chambers of the U.S. Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate.

All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, along with 35 of 100 Senate seats.

Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress and have held the majority in the House since 2018.

The Republicans look poised to take back control of the House at the very least, which would bring headaches for Democrats looking to pass laws.

This would follow a historical pattern, as the party in power tends to lose out in midterm elections.