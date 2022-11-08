Recovering from space flight easier than straightening Russian lies: U.S. astronaut

To talk about “United 24” the official fundraiser launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy TVP World invited one of the ambassadors of the initiative astronaut Scott Joseph Kelly.

Mr Kelly said he got involved in the initiative because he is a big believer in “freedom and democracy” and believes in what Ukraine is doing by “defending not only their home country but also the region… from a country trying to take their land and people illegally.”

The astronaut further stated that his main focus is raising money for medical equipment and in particular ambulances for Ukraine. He said that he chose this area to gather funds because when he was younger he was an ambulance driver and has the necessary expertise in the subject matter.

According to Scott Kelly, the cosmonauts he met on the International Space Station have differing opinions when it comes to Russia’s invasion. “Some of them are on the right side of this issue… and then some are on the wrong side, the side of believing all the propaganda and nonsense that the Russian government puts out,” he said.

Mr Kelly emphasised that Ukraine has a great leader in Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I have all the most respect for him and I think that he is a hero and really has shown an incredible leadership in the face of really, really challenging threat to his country. You know I’m happy that he is there, he is the leader of Ukraine,” he said.

The astronaut also pointed out that recovering from a one-year-long space flight is much easier than convincing some people that Russia is in the wrong, when it comes to the war in Ukraine.