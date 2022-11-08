LIVE: 258th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change.

07:36 CET

The ISW has recorded multiple examples of wives and mothers reaching out to local officials and military bloggers to advocate for their relatives serving in the war in Ukraine.

The failure to address these issues will likely exacerbate social issues in Russia, the ISW said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 8, 2022

07:20 CET

This is how the entry to occupied #Mariupol looks like. pic.twitter.com/FxL92fswe7

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 8, 2022

07:00 CET

#Hungary will not support the #EU’s long-term financial assistance plan for #Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó said that his country has already provided Kyiv with significant financial assistance on a bilateral basis. pic.twitter.com/88VEV9Kpue

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 8, 2022