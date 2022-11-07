U.S. voters torn apart by vote for party or individual: political commentator

To make sense of the midterm election fever that holds sway over the U.S., TVP World invited Dr. Kęstutis Girnius, a journalist, philosopher and political commentator, who said that in some states voters were straddling the fence, not knowing whether they should vote for the Republicans so that the party gains the majority, despite the fact that their candidate might not be to their liking.

“The official predictions are that the Republicans will win the house,” Dr. Girnius said, recalling that currently there were 220 Democrats and 212 Republicans in the house of representatives. “They think the Republicans will win up to 225 seats. So they will be in charge of the house, and they will be able to control the budget, and they will be in a position to negate any legislative initiatives President Biden might undertake.”

“With the Senate, it’s a close run thing. There are 50 Democrats, and 50 Republicans” but because of Kamal Harris’ powers as Vice-President, “it’s in the Democratic camp… It’s too close to call. There are four or five elections that are hanging on the balance and you have the sort of paradoxical position,” TVP World’s guest said.

“In many of the more sensitive and tightly contested states, the majority of the vote is that they want to have a majority of Republicans in the Senate. However, they don’t like the Republican candidates in their States. They think that these candidates are perhaps not as adequate as the Democrats,” Dr Girnius said.

“But in this situation, it may be the case that individuals will be making the final decision at the ballot box. They will go not fully knowing whether they want the majority or they want to vote for the person who they believe isn’t adequate,” the commentator said.

