Greek gov’t abandons Alexandroupolis port privatisation

Greece is calling off the privatisation of its northern port of Alexandroupolis and has decided it should remain state-owned as an asset too precious to relinquish, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reported on Monday.

Mr Mitsotakis, who was speaking to broadcaster ANT1 on Monday, confirmed a Reuters report earlier that “geopolitical developments” prompted a re-think of the deal to sell a majority stake in the facility to private investors.

Situated in northern Greece near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey, Alexandroupolis has the potential of becoming an energy hub for central Europe.

There are plans to create a floating gas storage and regasification unit at the facility, pivotal for Europe facing an energy crisis from declining Russian gas supplies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions slapped on Russia.

“The government has decided that under present circumstances Alexandroupolis has such a large strategic, geopolitical and energy importance to our country that it should remain under the jurisdiction of the Greek public,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

Greece in September received two binding bids for a 67 percent stake in the port. Four investors had been shortlisted last year for the sale.

A source at the country’s privatisation agency, HRADF, told Reuters earlier on Monday that the tender process was likely to be cancelled because of the port’s “elevated role following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Since then, the port has been used as an alternative route for the shipment of NATO military equipment to its eastern flank via Romania and Bulgaria.

The privatisation agency’s board will convene on Thursday to examine the case and the next steps for the port’s development, the privatisation agency source added.