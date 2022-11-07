Business Arena 7.11

Business Arena’s host David Kennedy walks viewers through the latest buzz and analyses from the world of business and economy, in this edition zooming in on COP27 climate challenges and the Polish stake claim for EU funds, among others.

The COP27 The Environmental meeting of world leaders and environmental experts has got off to a heady start in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Having kicked off on Sunday, the summit saw a crucial step made later that day with regard to compensation for poorer countries disproportionally affected by global warming.

In Pakistan, catastrophic flooding in the summer of 2022 left millions of people without a roof above their heads and caused damage totalling over USD 30 bn.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was nearing a “point of no return” and called for real steps to be taken to prevent the darkest of scenarios.

Click the video above to watch the full report.

China not likely lifting COVID zero-tolerance legislation makes oil price dip

The price of oil dipped by one percent on news that China is not likely to lift the COVID zero-tolerance legislation, which has shut down factories and reduced demand for fuel. But prices rose again at the end of the day on fears of Iran being destabilised. The same picture was reflected in copper markets.

China’s imports and exports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first time both measures had simultaneously fallen since May 2020. Analysts expected an increase in exports but were greeted by a dip instead. However, meanwhile, their export to Russia has increased by 36 percent under a new trade deal signed just before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

India

With the environment in the headlines because of COP27, the city government in Delhi had to close schools due to the hazardous levels of smog.

Latvia

It is estimated that Latvia will spend some EUR 42 mln in the next five years on asylum seekers. The EU will only over three-fourths of that amount.

Grain exports from Ukraine plummet

Ukrainian grain export has fallen by 30 percent compared to last year. The grain harvest is thought to be down from 86 million tonnes in 2021 to around 50 million tonnes this year due to land loss and lower yields.

Estonian heating companies allowed to burn waste wood chip

In Estonia, the local heating companies are going to be allowed to burn waste wood chip this winter, to make up for the supply difficulties of the coal market.

Is Estonia ready for a cyberattack by AI?

Business Arena’s Sascha Fahrbach asked this and many other questions to Estonian AI expert and attorney Tea Kookmaa regarding Estonia’s cybersecurity and achievements in deflecting Russian hackers’ attacks.

The future of EU recovery funds for Poland

Analysts agree that Recovery funds from the European Union would make a significant difference to the Polish economy. Borrowing money to pay for infrastructural projects at current market lending rates until the funding flows into the budget is a significant cost. Polish President Andrzej Duda called for the funds to be released, as he maintains that Poland has answered the EU’s requirements regarding its judicial reforms.

To watch the full edition of the programme, click the video above.