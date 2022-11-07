Opportunity for joint projects: Solon-Lipiński on ‘Heart of Europe’ festival

It is an opportunity for creators from CEE to create content together, Marek Solon-Lipiński, Director of International Relations at TVP Polish Television, told TVP World, commenting on the upcoming “Heart of Europe” festival.

The International Television Festival “Heart of Europe” is Polish public broadcaster TVP’s undertaking, a broad retrospect of East-Central European broadcasters’ public contemporary productions.

After a great success in 2021, this year’s edition will take place in Warsaw between November 14 and 17.

Invited to participate in the festival were public broadcasters from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia.

Learn more about the event by watching the full interview above.