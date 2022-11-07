Former president of Moldova was paid by Russians, media report

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, head of the opposition PSRM party that regularly organises anti-government protests in Chisinau, received remittances from an association of Russian businessmen linked to the Kremlin for several months in late 2021 and early 2022, the Moldovan Rise.md website reported on Monday.

The Rise’s findings show that the man has in recent months received payments in rubles from the association Entrepreneurial Russia, whose members are linked to the Kremlin.

According to Chisinau journalists, the organisation, which claims to “defend Russia’s interests,” made these payments through the Moldovan-Russian Business Union, which it founded.

Rise also found that although Mr Dodon lost the 2020 presidential election to Maia Sandu and lost his position as head of state, his earnings paradoxically increased thanks to money from Russian businessmen.

The website revealed six transfers to the socialist leader with a total value of about USD 300,000, which were paid between November 2021 and April this year.

On May 24, Mr Dodon was detained by police on suspicion of involvement in corrupt practices. He has been under house arrest since then.

Led by the former president, the Socialists regularly organise anti-government protests in Chisinau, demanding both the former president’s release and the resignation of the cabinet of PM Natalia Gavrilița and President Maia Sandu.