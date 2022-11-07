Pulse of Culture 7.11

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska introduced our viewers to the most important events in the world of culture, including the return of the ashes of Polish Presidents-in-Exile to their homeland of Poland.

On Sunday, a ceremony was held in Newark-on-Trent, the UK, to bid farewell to Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski, and Stanisław Ostrowski who will be laid to rest at a Mausoleum of Polish Presidents-in-Exile in the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw. History was rewritten as the three Polish statesmen embarked on their final journey. The final stage of the repatriation will take on November 12 – only one day after the 104th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence.

This episode also featured Brigitte Giraud snatching this year’s Goncourt Prize – France’s oldest and most prestigious literary prize. The writer was awarded for her novel entitled “Vivre Vite” (Living Fas).

Other events covered in this edition include the “Ukraine Under a Different Sky” exhibition at the Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw presenting over 200 artworks created in response to the Russian aggression on Ukraine, light and sound spectacle in the Light Art Museum of Budapest, and the famous Pambata Museum reopening for visitors in Manila, Philippines.