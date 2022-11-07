Eastern Express 7.11

Israel’s voters said goodbye to Yair Lapid’s liberal government, with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to return to the helm. During the election campaign, his often quoted interview to USA Today notably stated that he would “look into” Israel providing arms to Ukraine and expected that he might be asked to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.

It is worth remembering that few foreign leaders have met with Vladimir Putin as many times as Mr Netanyahu has. Will Israel’s foreign policy in the context of the war in Ukraine change after the elections?

Israel’s November parliamentary elections, the fifth in the last four years, saw a decisive victory for the right-wing coalition supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The new government will most likely include representatives of Religious Zionism, and, more controversially, the far-right Ocma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) party with its leader Itamar Ben Gvir.

The winning coalition parties are to control 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid’s caretaker ruling coalition won just 51 seats.

The function of prime minister will therefore be assumed, once more, by Benjamin Netanyahu, who previously held the office from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021. It remains an open question whether and how the change of government will affect Israel’s policy toward Russian aggression against Ukraine and its attitude toward the parties to the conflict.

Recently, the Russian-Iranian cooperation has become a new factor in this regard.

The tightening of ties between Vladimir Putin and Ali Khamenei has seen the emergence of massive shipments of Iranian combat drones and ballistic missiles to Russia, which is using them for terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Tehran for a long time completely denied sending military supplies to Russia. Yet on Saturday, however, the head of Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that his country had indeed delivered combat drones to Russia, with the caveat that this had happened even prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s military cooperation with Iran, a traditional enemy of Israel, is already affecting Israel’s attitude toward each side in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Prior to the Knesset elections, however, it was difficult to expect the Israeli government to resolve the issue, as 1/9 of Israel’s population is the so-called “Russian electorate”, Jews of Russian descent, which is significant in view of the equal electoral chances of Israel’s two main political blocs.

As of today, there are no post-election declarations by Israeli politicians as to the winning coalition, particularly Netanyahu himself, on this issue. The question of Israel’s attitude toward Putin’s invasion of Ukraine remains open.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Jakub Katulski, Political Scientist and Sociologist.

