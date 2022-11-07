Poland’s ombudsman wants to overturn conviction from times of PRL

During the demonstration which took place in Lubin, the militia opened fire on crowd killing three people and injuring 11.

Poland’s civil rights ombudsman wants the conviction of a man found guilty of throwing stones at police during a 1982 demonstration against martial law overturned.

According to the Office of the Ombudsman (RPO), the issue concerns an event which took place on August 31, 1982, during the times of the PRL, the Polish communist state.

In 0ctober 1982, a court found a participant who took part in the protest guilty of committing a violent attack on militia officers by throwing stones at them and, as a consequence, sentenced the demonstrator to three years in prison.

The ombudsman, in bringing an appeal against this judgement, is asking for the man to be acquitted. According to the ombudsman, the protestor found himself in a specific situation which, in his opinion, excludes the possibility of attributing any guilt to the man.

The office argues that under such an extenuating circumstance, the protester’s throwing stones at militia officers who were undertaking brutal actions against citizens could not be the subject of charges.