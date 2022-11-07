US base in Poland enhances Nato’s eastern flank security says MoD

Mariusz Błaszczak and the US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski visited on Monday the construction site of the new facility, which will serve the US military and is located near the Powidz Air Base in west-central Poland.

Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

A new American military logistics depot in Poland will help the US Air Force support Nato forces on its eastern flank, Poland’s defence minister has said.

Mariusz Błaszczak and the US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski visited on Monday the construction site of the new facility, which will serve the US military and is located near the Powidz Air Base in west-central Poland.

“This is another visit, the result of which is the initiation of another investment at the base in Powidz, intended for the US Air Force,” said Błaszczak.

He added that there is a US combat aviation brigade stationed in Powidz, equipped with Apache helicopters.

“For these helicopters, in the next few years, we will prepare a base in the form of, on the one hand hangars and warehouses, and on the other hand a fuel base, so that they can operate from Powidz, so that they can support Polish forces and the forces of the North Atlantic Alliance,” he said.

Brzezinski said that Powidz would also host a permanent US force, and added that Poland and the US were united, arm in arm, and were ready for everything.

Referring to the start of two projects at the base in Powidz, namely, a mobile base system for the US Air Force and a fuel depot, which is planned to store up to 1.5 million gallons, Brzezinski said that their implementation would give the US Air Force everything to be ready to operate.

The diplomat said that the ability to respond quickly to a threat was of key importance, and added that both US land and air forces as well as the Polish army would be able to respond not within months or weeks, but immediately when a threat appears.

According to Brzezinski, this will be possible as the elements of critical infrastructure will be located in Poland, and will be easily accessible.