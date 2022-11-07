U.S. base in Poland boosts NATO’s eastern flank security: Defence Minister

A new American military logistics depot in Poland will enable greater U.S. Air Force support for NATO forces on its eastern flank, Poland’s defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

The construction site of the new facility was visited by Mariusz Błaszczak and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski on Monday. The depot, located near the Powidz Air Base in west-central Poland, is undergoing construction for the goal of serving the U.S. military. The works will involve putting together elements of a mobile system for the airbase and for a large fuel depot.

“This is another visit, the result of which is the initiation of another investment at the base in Powidz, intended for the US Air Force,” said Mr Błaszczak.

He also informed that there is a U.S. combat aviation brigade stationed in Powidz, equipped with Apache helicopters.

During his visit to the 3rd Transport Aviation Wing, #DefMin @mblaszczak met with🇵🇱&🇺🇸pilots.

[email protected]: In the following years, we will build a base with hangars and warehouses, as well as a fuel store, so that #Apache could operate in support of Polish and NATO forces pic.twitter.com/OfHX02Dtrc

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) November 7, 2022

“For these helicopters, in the next few years, we will prepare a base in the form of, on the one hand, hangars and warehouses, and on the other hand, a fuel base, so that they can operate from Powidz and support Polish forces as well as NATO forces,” he said.

Recalling that an ammo depot construction had commenced earlier in June, the deputy PM said that the base constituted “a military compound in preparation with the aim at buttressing Polish and NATO forces on the eastern flank of the Alliance.”

He went on to explain that the works resulted from the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed with the U.S. on August 15, 2020, and expressed his gratitude for the intensely growing Polish-U.S. cooperation.

For his part, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Marek Brzezinski described the construction of the depot as yet another important chapter in Polish-U.S. relations. He feels the works are to guarantee more security and stability for Poland and the entire region.

Diplomat Brzezinski noted that Powidz is a locality where the construction of ammunition depots had begun in June. And now, on Monday the construction of two major designs have commenced. The first being a mobile system of a U.S. Air Force airbase offering all facilities to ensure the readiness of the U.S. Air Force, this including buildings, equipment and vehicles. The second being a fuel depot of considerable storage volume reaching 1.5 mln (5.68 mln litres) of gallons of fuel.

The diplomat emphasised that the ability to deliver a swift response in event of a threat was crucial. He went on to say that land and air forces of the U.S., Polish Armed Forces and Allied forces would be able to respond to a threat, not in a matter of months or weeks but immediately once a threat may appear. He credited this quickness in response to the elements of critical infrastructure available on the spot.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: Thank you to all those who contributed to the growth of the American base in #Powidz 🇵🇱🇺🇸. I hope that the next time we visit, the Ambassador @USAmbPoland and I will admire the progress in the projects we have started. pic.twitter.com/UAPMtTtqL7

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) November 7, 2022

Ambassador Brzezinski recalled that there were 10,000 US soldiers in Poland, and added that US President Joe Biden had made a historical decision in deploying the Forward Command Post of the U.S. Army’s Fifth Corps in Poland and with the permanent presence of U.S. soldiers in Poznań, Poland.

He said the U.S. military will be permanently stationed also in Powidz.

The diplomat wrapped up with saying that Poland and the U.S. stand side by side and are ready for whatever comes, adding that their goal remains unaltered, namely – to deter but not to escalate, and to help the allies, the brave Ukrainian nation as long as necessary.