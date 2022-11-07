Healthcare spending to reach 7 pct of GDP in 2027 says health minister

According to Niedzielski, nearly 70 percent of the population aged 60 years and over is affected by multiple diseases and hence geriatrics has been considered a priority specialisation.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish healthcare spending will hit 7 percent of GDP at least in 2027, Adam Niedzielski, the health minister has said.

Talking at a session of the Citizens’ Parliament of Seniors on Monday, Niedzielski pointed out that Polish society was aging.

“In 2050, 40 percent of the population will be over the age of 60… which will be around 14 million people,” he said.

According to Niedzielski, nearly 70 percent of the population aged 60 years and over is affected by multiple diseases and hence geriatrics has been considered a priority specialisation.

He added that in the coming years demand for medical services and medicine will increase and likewise government spending on health will grow.

“It will grow to 7 percent of GDP in 2027 and we are talking about the minimum level,” Niedzielski said.

He added that currently healthcare expenditure is just above 6 percent of GDP as compared to 4.5 percent in 2015.