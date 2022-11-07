Tusk should see ‘specialist’ says education minister

"There will certainly be a lawsuit, and perhaps there will also be a private prosecution against Tusk – a hater, a frustrated and obsessed man," Czarnek said.

Przemslaw Czarnek, Poland’s education minister, has said Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, should see a “specialist” after he suggested that the minister was interested in what children did in bed.

During a meeting with residents of the south-eastern town of Sandomierz on Saturday, Tusk, who is also an ex-prime minister, said that Czarnek had “ordered and paid for some questionnaires in which he asks schoolchildren about the most intimate issues regarding their bodies and their sexuality.”

“The minister is interested in what they are doing under the duvets,” he added.

His comments produced a stinging response from Czarnek while talking to Polish radio on Monday.

“Donald Tusk should go to a specialist in this field, because obsession is a very serious matter and is dangerous for the obsessed person himself,” he said.

“Tusk is clearly afraid of me. And let him be afraid,” Czarnek added.

At the same time, he said that he would bring the case to court.

“Any such meanness on the part of a frustrated person who has nothing to offer to people except lies, slurs and nonsense about representatives of his opposition is absolutely unacceptable and… must meet the right response,” Czarnek said.

He specified that he was thinking of applying for a court order to stop Tusk’s alleged infringement of his personal rights.

“There will certainly be a lawsuit, and perhaps there will also be a private prosecution against Tusk – a hater, a frustrated and obsessed man,” Czarnek said.